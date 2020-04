Totti, Del Piero: We don't regret Ballon d'Or Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:34s - Published 1 week ago Totti, Del Piero: We don't regret Ballon d'Or We catch up with legendary captains Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Paolo Maldini and Javier Zanetti during lock down to look at some career highlights. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this