Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Michael Ball shared the news on his social media that he will be releasing a charity single with Captain Tom Moore amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SheilaTnowC

Just Nana! RT @ForcesNews: "NHS this one is for you!” World War Two veteran and NHS fundraiser #CaptainTomMoore has released a charity cover of You'l… 2 minutes ago

ShieldVoC

Shield RT @Clive_Marner: Hi @AmazonHelp, I purchased "You'll Never Walk Alone by Michael Ball & Captain Tom Moore" this morning but have not been… 4 minutes ago

Clive_Marner

Clive Marner Hi @AmazonHelp, I purchased "You'll Never Walk Alone by Michael Ball & Captain Tom Moore" this morning but have not… https://t.co/1wvleqpStQ 5 minutes ago

ForcesNews

Forces News "NHS this one is for you!” World War Two veteran and NHS fundraiser #CaptainTomMoore has released a charity cover… https://t.co/lwsKV4Y6xv 13 minutes ago

DonnaCiraFood88

DonnaCira RT @Daily_Express: #CaptainTomMoore to release NHS charity version of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball https://t.co/XlNgnAWv7U htt… 15 minutes ago

Daily_Express

Daily Express #CaptainTomMoore to release NHS charity version of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball https://t.co/XlNgnAWv7U https://t.co/YbLnFwQQgt 21 minutes ago

chartMovers

chartMovers Michael Ball, Captain Tom Moore & The NHS Voices of Care Choir - You'll Never Walk Alone has risen 5 places from 8t… https://t.co/iiINKRD3tw 22 minutes ago

Djpaul67Uk

Dj Paul RT @MetroUK: They'll be singing You'll Never Walk Alone 🎶 https://t.co/HDijpZxL6N 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.