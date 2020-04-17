Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published now Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore release single for the NHS amid COVID-19 Pandemic Michael Ball shared the news on his social media that he will be releasing a charity single with Captain Tom Moore amid the COVID-19 Pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Just Nana! RT @ForcesNews: "NHS this one is for you!” World War Two veteran and NHS fundraiser #CaptainTomMoore has released a charity cover of You'l… 2 minutes ago Shield RT @Clive_Marner: Hi @AmazonHelp, I purchased "You'll Never Walk Alone by Michael Ball & Captain Tom Moore" this morning but have not been… 4 minutes ago Clive Marner Hi @AmazonHelp, I purchased "You'll Never Walk Alone by Michael Ball & Captain Tom Moore" this morning but have not… https://t.co/1wvleqpStQ 5 minutes ago Forces News "NHS this one is for you!” World War Two veteran and NHS fundraiser #CaptainTomMoore has released a charity cover… https://t.co/lwsKV4Y6xv 13 minutes ago DonnaCira RT @Daily_Express: #CaptainTomMoore to release NHS charity version of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball https://t.co/XlNgnAWv7U htt… 15 minutes ago Daily Express #CaptainTomMoore to release NHS charity version of You'll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball https://t.co/XlNgnAWv7U https://t.co/YbLnFwQQgt 21 minutes ago chartMovers Michael Ball, Captain Tom Moore & The NHS Voices of Care Choir - You'll Never Walk Alone has risen 5 places from 8t… https://t.co/iiINKRD3tw 22 minutes ago Dj Paul RT @MetroUK: They'll be singing You'll Never Walk Alone 🎶 https://t.co/HDijpZxL6N 26 minutes ago