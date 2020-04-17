RBI cuts reverse repo rate by 25 bps, expects 7.4% GDP growth in 2021-22

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:19s - Published
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to cut reverse repo rate by 25 basis points.

The rate had already been cut by 90 bps on March 27.

The RBI governor also said that India will grow at 7.4% in the financial year 2021-2022 and added that India will post a sharp turnaround in the economy in the coming year.

