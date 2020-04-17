Global  

Biden Tries To Raise Money In Coronavirus Lockdown

Joe Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee for President.

Biden is way behind in fundraising against incumbent President Donald J.

Trump.

Reuters reports that Biden is starting to get the help he needs to compete with Trump’s massive election war chest.

Biden has a huge shortfall to make up in the next few months.

Former Barack Obama staffers are planning to raise money Biden.

Elizabeth Warren is using her donor lists on his behalf.

