Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Beyoncé Makes Surprise Appearance in 'Disney Family Singalong' The singer appeared on ABC's 'Disney Family Singalong,' where she performed "When You Wish Upon a Star" from 'Pinocchio.'

Beyoncé, via CNN Beyoncé, via CNN Beyoncé offered an uplifting message at the end of her performance.

Beyoncé, via CNN The songstress is no stranger to Disney, as she appeared in the live-action remake of Disney's 'The Lion King.'

