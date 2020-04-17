Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Filmed in Forresters Beach, Australia, a simple solution demonstrated in 30 seconds of self-isolation and the prevention of COVID-19.

Simple yet powerful demonstration how self-isolation prevents COVID-19 spread using matches

The matches on fire are easily spread in one group while the shorter match demonstrated how it isolated from the rest, saving the others from catching fire.

That's how self-isolation can easily stop the spread of the virus.

The video was filmed on March 15, 2020.




