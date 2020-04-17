Doctors' hostel of Mumbai's largest civic hospital sealed after two Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra crossed 3000 Covid-19 cases on April 16 taking the state's total to 3202.

Total deaths in Maharashtra stand at 194.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 177 new cases, and the total number in the city is now 2073.

The doctors' hostel of Mumbai's largest civic hospital, KEM, was sealed on April 16 after two residents were found positive on April 12.

Fifty-five doctors will be quarantined in the hostel as a result.

Authorities have said this was done in accordance with the rules stipulated by the Union Health Ministry.

