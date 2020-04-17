‘The 7:34’: What Do You Think Of Beer/Wine To-Go? Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 11:43s - Published 2 days ago ‘The 7:34’: What Do You Think Of Beer/Wine To-Go? The Minnesota Senate just passed legislation that allows restaurants to offer beer and wine to-go during the pandemic -- what do you think? Good move? WCCO 4 News - April 17, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this