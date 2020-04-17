Global  

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” Just Added The Rolling Stones To Its Lineup

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” Just Added The Rolling Stones To Its Lineup

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home” Just Added The Rolling Stones To Its Lineup

Saturday, dozens of stars around the world are coming together from home for the global and digital broadcast of “One World: Together at Home”.

The special will support healthcare workers who are on the frontline and the World Health Organization.

The event is curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga and will feature stars like Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Elton John and just announced today The Rolling Stones.

