More Than 300,000 People Could Die in Africa From the Coronavirus: AP

More Than 300,000 People Could Die in Africa From the Coronavirus: AP

More Than 300,000 People Could Die in Africa From the Coronavirus: AP

Africa has around 1.3 billion people on the continent and a new report from U.N.’s Economic Commission for Africa says the continent could see as many as 300,000 deaths this year.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

