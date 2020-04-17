Biden So Confident He's Putting Together Transition Team

On Thursday, Joe Biden revealed he is already starting to put together a White House transition team.

During a virtual fundraiser Biden was asked how he would rebuild the government in a post-Trump administration.

CNN reports that Biden answered that the process to refill those positions is starting.

"I promise you that has already begun," Biden said.

Biden told the donor that started thinking about staffing the government months ago.

He also told the donor that he has already assembled a Presidential transition team.