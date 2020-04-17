Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Sylvester Stallone leads tributes to Brian Dennehy The Hollywood actor died of natural causes aged 81 on Wednesday, and Stallone raised the late star as a "brilliant performer" and said he helped him build the character of John Rambo in the motion picture.

He wrote on Instagram: William Shatner tweeted: Russell Crowe remembered the late star as a "fine actor" and "good company".

The late star had his breakthrough film role in 1982 when he starred as Sheriff Will Teasle in 'First Blood', and he played the leading man in 1987 thriller 'Best Seller', which co-starred James Wood.

