Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 days ago Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Hollywood Therapist Amie Harwick An ex-boyfriend accused of killing marriage and sex therapist Amie Harwick at her Hollywood Hills home plead not guilty Thursday to murder and other charges. Katie Johnston reports. 0

