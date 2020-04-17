Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published now Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce At the Government's daily briefing, Business secretary Alok Sharma announces a new Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, whicg will look to develop a coronavirus vaccine 'at pace'. 0

