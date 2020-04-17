Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce

Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce

Government announce Covid-19 vaccine taskforce

At the Government's daily briefing, Business secretary Alok Sharma announces a new Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, whicg will look to develop a coronavirus vaccine 'at pace'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rachael_Mary

Rachael Link #scaremongering noun: scaremongering-the spreading of frightening or ominous reports or rumours. #Government annou… https://t.co/TgrMwCnEAc 18 hours ago

AbhinekKr

Abhinek Kr I would request to our government to announce a big amount of 50-80cr. To the scientist who will able to find the… https://t.co/ZPG4FC9DNq 5 days ago

RaviSBanerjee

Ravi #BeingAdvocate 🇮🇳 Still waiting for the government to announce hydroxychloroquine as vaccine to cure Covid-19 https://t.co/yQVXkKzRfE 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.