TSC bus driver recovering in hospital gets surprised from the students he buses around

Is feeling the love.

Mccutcheon high school students surprised him at the hospital wishing him well and a speedy road to recovery.

Gene davis suffered a stroke on march 28th and is now going through rehabilitation.

His wife, jayne, says he is the oldest bus driver in the state at 83 years old.

Gene has been bussing students around for more than 60 years.

Jayne says gene he loves the kids he busses around like they were his own.

He said he felt better he said he loved them all very much and he said it made his day.

He loves these kdis.

He loves his sports.

He enjoys those kids.

They are so good.

He says he has the best of everything when i drive them.

Jayne says there is no timeline yet on gene's rehab.

