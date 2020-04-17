Penn State Hershey Medical Center Joins Global Clinical Trial Of Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19

Global  

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Penn State Health Milton S.

Hershey Medical Center has begun enrolling participants in an international clinical trial evaluating an investigational antiviral drug, remdesivir, for treatment of COVID-19.

Katie Johnston reports.

