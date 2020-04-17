Global  

Canada Post workers stage parade at Quebec hospital to show support for health-care workers

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Canada Post workers stage parade at Quebec hospital to show support for health-care workers

Canada Post workers stage parade at Quebec hospital to show support for health-care workers

Canada Post workers had organised a parade in front of a hospital in Quebec to show their support for those working at hospital during COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage shows Post trucks lined up during their parade in front of the Lakeshore Hospital in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada on April 15.

They were showing their support for hospital workers and other front line medical workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

