Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > COVID-19 Delhi updates: Trials for plasma therapy, 62 new cases, death toll 38

COVID-19 Delhi updates: Trials for plasma therapy, 62 new cases, death toll 38

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:16s - Published
COVID-19 Delhi updates: Trials for plasma therapy, 62 new cases, death toll 38

COVID-19 Delhi updates: Trials for plasma therapy, 62 new cases, death toll 38

61 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 1640.

6 people also succumbed to the virus on Thursday taking the death toll to 38.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Centre has given the nod to start trials for plasma enrichment therapy and added that this will begin in the next three to four days.

Watch this video for all the COVID-19 updates Delhi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.