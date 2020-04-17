COVID-19 Delhi updates: Trials for plasma therapy, 62 new cases, death toll 38

61 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 1640.

6 people also succumbed to the virus on Thursday taking the death toll to 38.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Centre has given the nod to start trials for plasma enrichment therapy and added that this will begin in the next three to four days.

Watch this video for all the COVID-19 updates Delhi.