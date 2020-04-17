Global  

'India exports medical aid, Pakistan exports terror': Army Chief Gen Naravane

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane has lashed out at Pakistan over its constant provocations at the border.

Gen Naravane said that while India & the world are uniting to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan continues to export terror.

He also said that Pakistan has been trying to foment trouble in India by sending across terrorists.

The Army Chief also spoke on the number of COVID-19 cases in the Army.

