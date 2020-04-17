In New Attack, Trump Tells Cuomo: 'Less Talk And More Action' Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published 1 hour ago President Trump slammed Andrew Cuomo. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this KF_in_Georgia @CarolynFforGA * Gov Cuomo doesn't attack Trump. * He speaks in complete sentences. * He tells his constituents th… https://t.co/6EbUz9XRdc 3 hours ago