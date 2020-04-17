'Don't stoop so low': Manish Sisodia warns Delhi private schools over fee hike

Global  

Delhi government on Friday warned private schools over fee hike.

Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia said private schools will not be allowed to increase fees without the government’s permission.

“We have got several complaints about school hiking fees and also levying charges for transport, which is not even being utilized during the lockdown...Schools also cannot charge beyond the tuition fee,” Sisodia said.

“No school can charge three months’ tuition fee (at a time), the fee has to be collected monthly,” he said.

Sisodia also said private schools cannot deny students access to online classes in case parents are not able to pay fees during the lockdown, which has brought the economy to a standstill.

