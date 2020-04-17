Michigan man hilariously jumps on TRAMPOLINE covered in snow

James Barringer, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, decided that despite the ground being covered with snow, it was in fact Friday, April 17 and he deserved to have some spring fun.

So his buddy Harlie Cowan, a local storm chaser, decided to capture him rocking nothing more than a Wolverines t-shirt and shorts as he bravely bounces on a trampoline covered in the cold powder.

"I was in shorts too, but I wasn't jumping in the snow!" Harlie tells Newsflare.