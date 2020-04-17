Ryan Reynolds Raising Money For COVID-19 Relief With 'Boring As F***' T-Shirts

Global  

Ryan Reynolds wants to "bring back boring" with some simple "Conquer COVID-19" black and white t-shirts to help support Canada's healthcare industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

ET Canada has all the details on the campaign.

