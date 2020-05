Jamie Foxx, DeMarcus Ware To Host Virtual Cowboys Draft Party During 1st Round Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 weeks ago Jamie Foxx, DeMarcus Ware To Host Virtual Cowboys Draft Party During 1st Round The Dallas Cowboys are looking to provide an NFL Draft experience for fans who are stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Trevon Diggs is excited to play for the Dallas Cowboys



Trevon Diggs was drafted by his childhood team, the Dallas Cowboys. He joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to talk about how it feels to have been drafted, and how his brother, Minnesota Vikings' Stefon.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:00 Published 2 days ago Girl Organizes Surprise Virtual Birthday Party for Boyfriend While in Quarantine



This guy got a wonderful surprise from his girlfriend, who organized a virtual birthday party for him while they were self-isolating during coronavirus pandemic. She got together a large group of his.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:18 Published 2 days ago