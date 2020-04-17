Residents on the ridge are facing troubles working from home due to unreliable internet service

With social distancing alot of daily life is moving online..

From remote work to video calls..

But some people on the ridge say a post- campfire challenge is leaving them behind... the challenge... un-reliable internet..

Action news now reached out to one paradise family with internet access problems living near dirt road.

They say their internet carrier, 'comcast', has been telling them their home is too far from the pg&e power polls where comcast has their lines.

### "i don't care about cable or any of the phones, i need internet i want to move home," "they told us we are too far away from the plant up on the road here even though the cma church behind us has internet underground that we are too far away from them too" the lawlers lost their home on lucky lady lane in the campfire and rebuilt in the same location... and because of the coronavirus are schooling their kids from home.

Action news now reached out to comcast about their problem..

A comcast official left a voicemail saying the lawlers will have service in about seven days..

And that they are rushing to get the construction done.

Paradise mayor greg bolin also told us..

He is also in*an ongoing dialogue with comcast.

