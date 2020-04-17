Global  

Lottery Money Transferred to State Treasury - 4/17/20

The Mississippi State Treasury is the winner today!

Nearly $10 million in net proceeds was transferred from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation to the state.

The mississippi state treasury is the winner today.// nearly 10 million dollars in net proceeds was transferred from the mississippi lottery corporation to the state.// with this march transfer, the state has received more than $37.5 million since the lottery launch on november 25th.// the sale of lottery tickets has declined in recent weeks according to m-l-c president tom shaheen.// he anticipates fewer sales to be an ongoing trend in the near future.




