Kim Jong Un's absence spurs health speculation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was absent from an important national holiday event this week, rekindling speculation over his potential health problems. North Korea on Wednesday (April 15) marked the anniversary of the birthday of its founder, Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung.

Known as the Day of the Sun, state media shows senior officials paying tribute to the embalmed body of the former leader.

But there's no mention of Kim Jong Un as part of the delegation, unlike past holidays.

He was also absent from the photos released by the party newspaper.

Analysts say Kim, who is aged 36 and overweight, may be having health problems. The North Korean leader was last publicly seen presiding over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party last Saturday.

Adding to the absence: Pyongyang also fired multiple short-range missiles on Tuesday (April 14), according to the South Korean government.

Such military events would usually be observed by Kim, but there was no report by North Korean State media on the test at all.