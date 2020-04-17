Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship

Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship

Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship

Mike Conley Defeats Zach LaVine to Win H-O-R-S-E Championship The Utah Jazz point guard won the title over the Chicago Bulls guard in the championship round on Thursday night.

Conley advanced to the final round by eliminating former WNBA star Tamika Catchings on Sunday and former NBA star Chauncey Billups in their semifinal matchup on Thursday.

LaVine advanced to the championship after defeating former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce on Sunday and current WNBA star Allie Quigley in their semifinal matchup on Thursday.

Conley took down LaVine "H-O" to "H-O-R-S-E" to win the event, which was televised by ESPN.

Conley was the only one of eight contestants to play on a home indoor basketball court, and he used his ability to make shots with both his right and left hand to advance.

Mike Conley, via statement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.