Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Distance learning task force raises $587,500

Distance learning task force raises $587,500

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Distance learning task force raises $587,500

Distance learning task force raises $587,500

The money will be used to purchase Chromebooks and other notebooks for students, as well as train teachers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Distance learning task force raises $587,500

HAS RAISED MORE THAN580-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO HELPCCSD STUDENTS.THE MONEY WILL BE USED TO BUYCHROMEBOOKS AND OTHER NOTEBOOKCOMPUTERS FOR STUDENTS.AND ALSO HELP TRAINTEACHERS.CCSD HAS ALREADY PURCHASED MORETHAN 50-THOUSAND CHROMEBOOKS...THE GOAL IS 120-THOUSAND.IF YOU WANT TO CONTRIBUTE TOTHE FUND, WE HAVE THATINFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE.SWITCHING OVER




You Might Like


Tweets about this

gscschools

GSCS Education news for Fri., 4-10-NJ income tax/budget delay up for Mon. vote; Senators will est. distance learning/COV… https://t.co/VBPYpgkUwx 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.