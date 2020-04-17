Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters' is a follow-up to her 2012 album, ‘The Idler Wheel ...’ The album was produced by Apple alongside Amy Aileen Wood, Sebastian Steinberg and David Garza.

It features 13 songs, with Cara Delevingne contributing back-up vocals to the album’s title track and guitarist Bobb Bruno contributing “special effects” to two songs.

While multiple recording locations are credited to the album, every single song was partially recorded at Apple’s own home.

In an recent interview with the ‘New Yorker,’ the 42-year-old singer- songwriter discussed the album’s creation.

Apple said she wanted “primary colors,” not “half measures.” She even went as far as using the bones of her deceased dog to create percussive textures.

In a different interview with Vulture, Apple described the message of the album, saying it was about “breaking out of whatever prison you’ve allowed yourself to live in.” Fiona Apple, to Vulture