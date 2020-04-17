Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’

Fiona Apple Releases Long-Awaited Album 'Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters' is a follow-up to her 2012 album, ‘The Idler Wheel ...’ The album was produced by Apple alongside Amy Aileen Wood, Sebastian Steinberg and David Garza.

It features 13 songs, with Cara Delevingne contributing back-up vocals to the album’s title track and guitarist Bobb Bruno contributing “special effects” to two songs.

While multiple recording locations are credited to the album, every single song was partially recorded at Apple’s own home.

In an recent interview with the ‘New Yorker,’ the 42-year-old singer- songwriter discussed the album’s creation.

Apple said she wanted “primary colors,” not “half measures.” She even went as far as using the bones of her deceased dog to create percussive textures.

In a different interview with Vulture, Apple described the message of the album, saying it was about “breaking out of whatever prison you’ve allowed yourself to live in.” Fiona Apple, to Vulture

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LotusWonderland

LotusInWonderland Fiona Apple releases her long-awaited album https://t.co/ktqV2eaAPJ 19 minutes ago

BroncoBob360

Bronco Bob RT @mytalk1071: “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” is #FionaApple’s first album in eight years! Excited to listen? https://t.co/sboM2xNyxJ 1 hour ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” is #FionaApple’s first album in eight years! Excited to listen? https://t.co/sboM2xNyxJ 1 hour ago

David0Monroe

David Monroe "Fiona Apple releases her long-awaited album" https://t.co/oY04znkk3V 3 hours ago

canjar

Chris Canjar Oh, thank God. Literally the prescription I needed filled today. Fiona Apple releases her long-awaited album https://t.co/Or1Um2ryBP 4 hours ago

52111

MIXOLOGIST Fiona Apple releases her long-awaited album https://t.co/FyQY4ljODI 4 hours ago

genzcentre

genZ CENTRE Fiona Apple releases her long-awaited album. Fetch the Bolt Cutters is the singer-songwriter's first album in eigh… https://t.co/3TOoVF6BaG 4 hours ago

edrandazzomusic

Ed Randazzo Fiona Apple releases her long-awaited, "Fetch the Bolt Cutters record TODAY!!!!! #FetchTheBoltCutters #Fiona… https://t.co/bNwLRtUjmj 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.