'Ellen' Staff Furious Over Handling
of Show's Coronavirus Shutdown Over 30 crew members from
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ received
no updates regarding their hours or pay,
according to two sources.
Some staff members discovered via
social media that DeGeneres had begun taping shows on a remote set built at her home.
When executives finally did respond to
requests for information, crew members were
told to brace for a 60% reduction in pay.
Meanwhile, Ellen reportedly
hired a team of non-union workers
to help produce the show from home.
The news follows a slew of bad press
surrounding DeGeneres, who recently came
under fire for comparing quarantine to jail.