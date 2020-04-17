Global  

'Ellen' Staff Furious Over Handling of Show's Coronavirus Shutdown Over 30 crew members from ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ received no updates regarding their hours or pay, according to two sources.

Some staff members discovered via social media that DeGeneres had begun taping shows on a remote set built at her home.

When executives finally did respond to requests for information, crew members were told to brace for a 60% reduction in pay.

Meanwhile, Ellen reportedly hired a team of non-union workers to help produce the show from home.

The news follows a slew of bad press surrounding DeGeneres, who recently came under fire for comparing quarantine to jail.

