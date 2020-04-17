Three Men Perform The Devil's Barrel Stunt

Occurred on October, 2019 / Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia Info from Licensor: "Three men perform the devil's barrels in Tangerang, Indonesia.

Two of them rode motorcycles while another rides a bicycle to move around inside a wooden barrel.

It is a part of shows that is often performed in the night market in many cities in Indonesia.

Most of the riders are men but some stories in recent years have covered up several girls who are entertaining as jockey.

The riders push the bike at high speed and take benefit from the centripetal force that is created due to the bike movement around the barrel.

During their performance, some of the spectators that standing at the edge of the upper side of the barrels show money and the riders will take it as they pass the spectator."