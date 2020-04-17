R.

Kelly's New York Trial Is Postponed Kelly was to face trial for separate charges in New York City in July, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the trial has been moved to September 29.

According to 'Page Six,' Brooklyn Federal Judge Ann Donnelly signed off on the date change on Thursday.

Kelly's attorney, Douglas Anton, doesn't believe the new date will stick because it doesn't give the singer's legal team enough time to prepare their defense.

Douglas Anton, via statement Judge Donnelly said she would like to see Kelly tried on the charges before he is due in court in Chicago in October.