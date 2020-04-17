R.
Kelly's New York Trial
Is Postponed Kelly was to face trial for separate
charges in New York City in July, but due to the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic, the trial
has been moved to September 29.
According to 'Page Six,' Brooklyn Federal
Judge Ann Donnelly signed off on
the date change on Thursday.
Kelly's attorney, Douglas Anton, doesn't believe the new
date will stick because it doesn't give the singer's legal
team enough time to prepare their defense.
Douglas Anton,
via statement Judge Donnelly said she would like to
see Kelly tried on the charges before he
is due in court in Chicago in October.