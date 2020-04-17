Skies Filled with Swarm of Blackbirds

Occurred on December 6, 2016 / Carrollton, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I left H-mart and was returning to my car with groceries.

I noticed the birds were very noisy as I was leaving, but the sky wasn’t filled with them as bad as shown in the video.

I got to my car while some people waiting at the entrance of the building watching.

They were smart for waiting because in the next minute, my car got pooped on big time.

As you can see, the area filled with birds very quickly.

Apparently, these are blackbirds and they gather just as the sun goes down.

I don’t know the exact scientific reason for it, but there is one and it happens often.

I remember seeing groups of birds like this a lot when I was younger, but it was never ever this many!"