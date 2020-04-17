Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published
China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent

China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent The revised death toll in Wuhan is 3,869, representing an increase of 1,290 people.

The number of those infected with the coronavirus was also increased by 325 people to 50,333.

China officials revised the number of deaths in Wuhan amid mounting criticism that they had not been transparent.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, Hong Kong Baptist University, via 'The New York Times' A Wuhan official said the revisions were important for the “credibility of the government” and “maintaining respect for each individual life.” The CIA has reported to the White House that China has greatly underreported its numbers.

Official tallies of infections and deaths in other major cities are significantly higher than in Wuhan.

This is despite the assumption that the initial outbreak of the virus happened in Wuhan sometime in December.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaThenjM

MaThenjRM RT @AFP: #UPDATE Criticism is mounting against China over its management of the #coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 145,000 p… 1 minute ago

WhosoeverWill1

LIVINGSTRONGTV.COM China Raises Coronavirus Death Toll by 50% in Wuhan - The New York Times - China Raises Coronavirus Death Toll by… https://t.co/PlXpzhl0iQ 2 minutes ago

Hoya97

The Storm is Here #Trump2020 RT @Hoya97: China‘s Coronavirus Epicenter Wuhan Raises Death Toll by 50% https://t.co/jLli7iDqv0 via @BreitbartNews 3 minutes ago

ElizabethIronm

Elizabeth RT @ProudlyChaotic: This is the tip of the iceberg people. Anything China says is a lie. China Raises Coronavirus Death Toll by 50% in Wu… 4 minutes ago

ChHumayunRT

🇵🇰 🇱🇾 Stay Home Save Lives- PPP 🇱🇾🇵🇰💯 RT @92newschannel: China's Wuhan raises coronavirus death toll by 50% citing early lapses https://t.co/j9yOjhrnHF https://t.co/43WNYPYl4P 5 minutes ago

nynydaniel

Onyinye Daniel RT @BBCWorld: Chinese city of Wuhan, where coronavirus broke out, raises official Covid-19 death toll by 50% https://t.co/8BC4cPmXbC 6 minutes ago

CelestialProLLC

Celeste Pettijohn RT @AFP: #UPDATE While president Trump announced a phased reopening of the US and European nations began to relax lockdown restrictions, th… 7 minutes ago

MariaTwitNiTwit

❌Maria❌ RT @worldnetdaily: China suddenly raises Wuhan-coronavirus death toll by 50% after repeatedly defending data https://t.co/bTEEK6GnRQ 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.