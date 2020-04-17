China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus Death Toll by 50 Percent The revised death toll in Wuhan is 3,869, representing an increase of 1,290 people.

The number of those infected with the coronavirus was also increased by 325 people to 50,333.

China officials revised the number of deaths in Wuhan amid mounting criticism that they had not been transparent.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, Hong Kong Baptist University, via 'The New York Times' A Wuhan official said the revisions were important for the “credibility of the government” and “maintaining respect for each individual life.” The CIA has reported to the White House that China has greatly underreported its numbers.

Official tallies of infections and deaths in other major cities are significantly higher than in Wuhan.

This is despite the assumption that the initial outbreak of the virus happened in Wuhan sometime in December.