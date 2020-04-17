China Raises Wuhan Coronavirus
Death Toll by 50 Percent The revised death toll in
Wuhan is 3,869, representing
an increase of 1,290 people.
The number of those infected
with the coronavirus was also
increased by 325 people to 50,333.
China officials revised the number
of deaths in Wuhan amid mounting
criticism that they had not been transparent.
Jean-Pierre Cabestan, Hong Kong Baptist University, via 'The New York Times' A Wuhan official said the revisions
were important for the “credibility of
the government” and “maintaining
respect for each individual life.” The CIA has reported to
the White House that China has
greatly underreported its numbers.
Official tallies of infections and deaths
in other major cities are significantly
higher than in Wuhan.
This is despite the assumption
that the initial outbreak of the virus happened
in Wuhan sometime in December.