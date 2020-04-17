Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tina's Tummy Yummys

Tina's Tummy Yummys

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Tina's Tummy Yummys

Tina's Tummy Yummys

Tina Hysini, owner of Tina's Tummy, lost her home in the tornado.

Her chocolate business remains open in Bradley County.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tina's Tummy Yummys

County suffered severe damage from sunday's tornado.

This is video of tina hysni's home.

She's the owner of tina's tummy yummys in cleveland.

As you can see her home has been destroyed.

She has been on our show several times before showcasing her delicious treats.

Tina posted a video on facebook wednesday letting everyone known that she's okay and tina's tummy yummy's is still open.

All of us here at news 12 are keeping you in our thought and prayers tina.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.