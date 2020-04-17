Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser hits £20 million

Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser hits £20 million

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser hits £20 million

Captain Tom Moore's NHS fundraiser hits £20 million

Captain Tom Moore’s bid to raise money for the NHS by walking laps of his garden has hit £20 million – less than two weeks after he started the challenge.

On April 6 the 99-year-old Second World War veteran set out to walk 100 laps of his garden in Bedfordshire before his 100th birthday on April 30.

His initial target was to raise £1,000 for NHS Charities Together – a target that he has smashed by 4,008%.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.