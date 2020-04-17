UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GEORGIA UPGRADES ACCESS TO ONLINE DEGREE PROGRAMS

To finalize everything."

Hickman says students will not receive grades lower than what they had... as of march 12th.

And recent grades ... will just be added to it.

With more people home and online, the university system of georgia has launched a new website that makes it easier to explore online degree programs. the "georgia on my line website includes a searchable catalog of five hundred and eighty five online programs from certificates to doctoral degrees.

The catalog can be filtered by institution, area of study and degree level.

There are several online degree programs in high-demand careers-- including cybersecurity, nursing, education and criminal justice.

This new website really allows people all the modern online functionality to be able to filter all of those different choices to find exactly the online degree program