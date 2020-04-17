Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GEORGIA UPGRADES ACCESS TO ONLINE DEGREE PROGRAMS

UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GEORGIA UPGRADES ACCESS TO ONLINE DEGREE PROGRAMS

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GEORGIA UPGRADES ACCESS TO ONLINE DEGREE PROGRAMS

UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GEORGIA UPGRADES ACCESS TO ONLINE DEGREE PROGRAMS

Eorgia On My Line website includes a searchable catalog of 585 online programs that features everything from certificates to doctoral degrees.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF GEORGIA UPGRADES ACCESS TO ONLINE DEGREE PROGRAMS

To finalize everything."

Hickman says students will not receive grades lower than what they had... as of march 12th.

And recent grades ... will just be added to it.

With more people home and online, the university system of georgia has launched a new website that makes it easier to explore online degree programs. the "georgia on my line website includes a searchable catalog of five hundred and eighty five online programs from certificates to doctoral degrees.

The catalog can be filtered by institution, area of study and degree level.

There are several online degree programs in high-demand careers-- including cybersecurity, nursing, education and criminal justice.

This new website really allows people all the modern online functionality to be able to filter all of those different choices to find exactly the online degree program




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.