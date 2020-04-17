J.J.

Abrams Producing 'Justice League Dark' Series for HBO Max Abrams is adapting the popular comic book into a series for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

The new series will air exclusively on HBO's new streaming service, set to launch in May 2020.

'Justice League Dark' is an ongoing comic book series that focuses on characters within the DC Universe.

The show will be produced under Abrams' Bad Robot production label.

No further details have been revealed about the project, including writers for the series.

Guillermo del Toro said that he co-wrote an entire movie script for 'Justice League Dark' in 2019, according to 'ComicBook.'

Abrams is also working on a horror series called 'Overlook,' based on Stephen King's 'The Shining,' for HBO Max.

Another series, called 'Duster,' is an original project that Abrams will co-write for HBO Max.