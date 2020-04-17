Global  

Marcellus Wiley: Cam Newton is a great fit for the Jags — the problem is Minshew mania

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Cam Newton is still searching for a team to lead after being cut by the Carolina Panthers.

Hear why Marcellus Wiley believes that Cam would be a great fit for the Jacksonville Jaguars if Gardner Minshew wasn't in the way.

