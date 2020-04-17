'High School Musical' Cast Reunites For 'Disney Family Singalong'

Global  

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:52s
We're all in this together...sort of.

The cast of "High School Musical" reunited during the Disney Family Singalong, but fans were disappointed when Zac Efron didn't perform with his co-stars due to a "terrible internet connection".

Plus, performances from Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Beyonce and more.

