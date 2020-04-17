Global  

Google Announces New Play Store Guidelines

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Google is trying to prevent users from getting scammed when buying apps from the company's Play Store.

Beginning in June, apps will have to be clear about the terms for their paid subscriptions and provide a transparent way for users to cancel subscriptions before being charged.

