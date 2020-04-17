Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Where is your stimulus check if you filed taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax?

Where is your stimulus check if you filed taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax?

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Where is your stimulus check if you filed taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax?

Where is your stimulus check if you filed taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax?

EG Tax President Esther Gulyas said if you haven't received your check or deposit yet, don't panic, because the IRS only began distributing money earlier this week.

But if you filed your taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax, you may have to wait a little longer for your money.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ahartley98

Anne Hartley RT @jdforward: "Our Jewish values, customs, and textual traditions teach us one way to make this right: tzedakah, or justice-driven charity… 4 minutes ago

ErinMacAdams

❌Erin MacAdams❌ RT @WalletHacks: Where Is My Stimulus Check? How To Check The Status Of Your Stimulus Payment via @forbes https://t.co/XF3MvEG1kE 9 minutes ago

FreeItems4U

Free Items 4 U Where Is My Coronavirus Check? 8 Reasons You’re Still Waiting https://t.co/ayiHM3vFvS If you haven’t gotten your c… https://t.co/M0JArcF9vj 12 minutes ago

wendywidom

Wendy Widom RT @cbschicago: LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: The IRS sent out stimulus checks. What happens if the check was deposited but not into YOUR account? W… 15 minutes ago

cbschicago

CBS Chicago LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: The IRS sent out stimulus checks. What happens if the check was deposited but not into YOUR ac… https://t.co/o1mHWkSalC 17 minutes ago

Do206

Do206 If you are wondering where your stimulus check is we have a little guide for you here: https://t.co/bFyPWIDqV3 18 minutes ago

dee_deelishes

La’Sharon 👑 If you got a stimulus check, don’t blow it on shoes and games. Fix your credit.. get the house or car you want... n… https://t.co/6bKgELH6Cl 23 minutes ago

guy_with_dog

Justin @JKronic1 @KXAN_News No, provide a link proving your claim or a screenshot from the website where you read this inf… https://t.co/jpvJr5lAW3 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook


Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.