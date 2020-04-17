Where is your stimulus check if you filed taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax? Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:18s - Published now Where is your stimulus check if you filed taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax? EG Tax President Esther Gulyas said if you haven't received your check or deposit yet, don't panic, because the IRS only began distributing money earlier this week. But if you filed your taxes with H&R Block or TurboTax, you may have to wait a little longer for your money. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Anne Hartley RT @jdforward: "Our Jewish values, customs, and textual traditions teach us one way to make this right: tzedakah, or justice-driven charity… 4 minutes ago ❌Erin MacAdams❌ RT @WalletHacks: Where Is My Stimulus Check? How To Check The Status Of Your Stimulus Payment via @forbes https://t.co/XF3MvEG1kE 9 minutes ago Free Items 4 U Where Is My Coronavirus Check? 8 Reasons You’re Still Waiting https://t.co/ayiHM3vFvS If you haven’t gotten your c… https://t.co/M0JArcF9vj 12 minutes ago Wendy Widom RT @cbschicago: LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: The IRS sent out stimulus checks. What happens if the check was deposited but not into YOUR account? W… 15 minutes ago CBS Chicago LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: The IRS sent out stimulus checks. What happens if the check was deposited but not into YOUR ac… https://t.co/o1mHWkSalC 17 minutes ago Do206 If you are wondering where your stimulus check is we have a little guide for you here: https://t.co/bFyPWIDqV3 18 minutes ago La’Sharon 👑 If you got a stimulus check, don’t blow it on shoes and games. Fix your credit.. get the house or car you want... n… https://t.co/6bKgELH6Cl 23 minutes ago Justin @JKronic1 @KXAN_News No, provide a link proving your claim or a screenshot from the website where you read this inf… https://t.co/jpvJr5lAW3 23 minutes ago