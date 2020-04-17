Global  

Health officials project plan for COVID-19 testing

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Kansas City area public health officials say a broad plan for multiple drive-thru, mobile, and health care testing sites could be needed for at least the next year to contain any spread of COVID-19 in the region.

