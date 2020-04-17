Global  

Sam Smith On Collaboration With Demi Lovato, Status Of New Album

Sam Smith just released the fifth single off their third album, previously called 'To Die For'.

Although the album doesn't have a revised name or release date yet, the singer-songwriter opens up to ET Canada's Roz Weston about their latest collaboration with Demi Lovato, "I'm Ready".

