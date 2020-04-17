Doctors Warn Public Not To Self Medicate

Global  

The fear of getting coronavirus has some in our communities taking extreme measures.That's why an area doctor is reminding us that experimenting with any sort of medication-is just plain dangerous.

The fear of getting coronavirus has some in our communities taking extreme measures.

That's why an area doctor is reminding us that experimenting with any sort of medicatio?

Is just plain dangerous.

Kimt news 3's maleeha kamal tells us why going about things your own wa?isn't necessarily the right way.xx look live: i spoke to a physician who tells me that there is no over the counter or prescribed medication that can be used to treat the coronavirus.

There's a lot of information out there when it comes to the coronavirus.

But all that information at our fingertips can lead to some downright dangerous decisions for some.

Doctor charity baker is warning us about taking matters into our own hands.

She's talking about a rumor circulating that your pet's heartworm medication could treat the virus.

State health leaders are urging people that this is not a solution.

Dr. baker reminds people that taking*an* kind of medication incorrectly, can be potentially deadly.

'even a double dose of a certain medicine can cause significant harm to people.

So its not only the medicine itself but the dose of the medicine that has to be monitored very closely.

The wrong medicine for the wrong patient can be deadly."

Look live: and as far as a cure goes well doctor baker says she doesn't think it will come in the iowa department of public health put out a warning today for those tempted to try their pets heartworm medicine as a solution to fighting the virus.

Like doctor baker, state leaders are




