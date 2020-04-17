Local businesses are now in an even tighter spot as the Protection Program funding runs out

Upon reopening.

At 5 oclock...you heard from a local business that did "not" receive a portion of the "paycheck protection program" loan from the federal government.

Now..we hear from one who "did"... news 10's richard solomon joins us now live in our newsroom with more.

I spoke to several local business owners today.

Some who did get approved for the loan and others who didn't.

Some say this is a nightmare that's not ending anything soon.

Pk} audrey kilmer is the owner of tatum's place boutique in marshall illinois.

She applied for the grant last week..but was devistated to hear the news about the loan running out.

Kilmer says before the pandemic...her store was in the process of moving.

She told me the money was going to help pay bills on the current and new buildings.

Kilmer says this is a huge curve ball.

"we're just barely getting by and if things don't get any better i think we might be able to make ends meet for the next month but if it's much longer than that..i'm not sure where it's going to go" but back in indiana...sycam ore winery was approved for the loan.

I spoke with coowner daniel pigg.

They've received 15 to 20 thousand dollars from the loan.

He says this money is a small boost.

But it won't last long.

"we're going to use those funds within 4-6 weeks, it's going to continue to allow use to keep our fulltime staff on payroll not put them in unemployment" kilmer says she's staying optimistic.

She hopes there will be another loan program to help small businesses.

Reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10 back to you.

