Schools to remain closed through at least May 15, Hogan provides other COVID-19 updates Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:47s - Published on April 17, 2020 Schools to remain closed through at least May 15, Hogan provides other COVID-19 updates Maryland Public Schools will be closed until at least May 15, State Superintendent Karen Salmon said on Friday. 0

