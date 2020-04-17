Recordings of marine life in Florida during the COVID-19 lockdown

The marine life in St.

Petersburg, Florida, where dolphins, fish, and sharks swim freely during the COVID-19 lockdown, filmed on Thursday (April 16).

"All of these clips were taken within a mile of where I live," the filmer said.

"I live on the water in Florida and can launch my clear canoe or boat from the house.

Although it seems like a lot of wildlife in this video, I have not noticed any more wildlife this year when compared to this time last year or in years past.

The water has been unusually clear for this time of year though."