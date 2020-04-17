Bibb County School District ending school year on May 1, graduations postponed Video Credit: WMGT - Published 5 days ago Bibb County School District ending school year on May 1, graduations postponed The Bibb County Board of Education has decided to end online instruction for students and teachers a little early and postpone graduations. 0

The bibb county school district is ending its academic school year early and postponing graduation. The board of education decided to end online instruction for students and teachers on friday, may 1st. The last three weeks of may will be used to finalize grades and return digital equipment and textbooks. According to superintendent doctor curtis jones, graduations are postponed to july





