Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bibb County School District ending school year on May 1, graduations postponed

Bibb County School District ending school year on May 1, graduations postponed

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
Bibb County School District ending school year on May 1, graduations postponed

Bibb County School District ending school year on May 1, graduations postponed

The Bibb County Board of Education has decided to end online instruction for students and teachers a little early and postpone graduations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bibb County School District ending school year on May 1, graduations postponed

-- 188.

Houston county has 164 cases.

Baldwin county now sits at 109.

Numbers will be updated again at 7pm.

The bibb county school district is ending its academic school year early and postponing graduation.

The board of education decided to end online instruction for students and teachers on friday, may 1st.

The last three weeks of may will be used to finalize grades and return digital equipment and textbooks.

According to superintendent doctor curtis jones, graduations are postponed to july




You Might Like


Tweets about this

thesavannahone

Precious Jones Thank you to our Masked Heroes. We appreciate all that you do to us! Bibb County School District #BibbVIP… https://t.co/G2UQu9uPM3 4 hours ago

quishburney

Laquisha Burney RT @DrMHBullard: Happy Administrative Assistant Day to Mrs. Lewanna Stubb, the GREATEST Admin Assistant in Georgia!!! Thank you for all you… 7 hours ago

DrMHBullard

Mack Bullard Happy Administrative Assistant Day to Mrs. Lewanna Stubb, the GREATEST Admin Assistant in Georgia!!! Thank you for… https://t.co/oxEXa5Tzau 9 hours ago

LeeNorfleet

Lee Norfleet RT @CTAEBibb: Attention Bibb County School District: Join us on April 30, 2020 @ 6PM, when we will be virtually recognizing the best of the… 20 hours ago

Timothy32745422

Timothy Howard RT @sportsguymarv: Please join us in congratulating Dr. Curtis Jones, Bibb County School District Superintendent, on being named a finalist… 21 hours ago

CTAEBibb

Bibb CTAE Attention Bibb County School District: Join us on April 30, 2020 @ 6PM, when we will be virtually recognizing the b… https://t.co/sqhsJ3y9AL 1 day ago

lachellep05

LaChelle PalmerSmith RT @WGXAnews: The Bibb County School district says that The Cap and Gown Drive-Through was a way to give seniors a memorable experience whi… 2 days ago

WGXAnews

WGXA The Bibb County School district says that The Cap and Gown Drive-Through was a way to give seniors a memorable expe… https://t.co/5irvSqjb1C 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.